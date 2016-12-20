4 children sleeping when bed caught fire from electric heater, mom says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELGIN, Ill. -- Four teenagers were rescued from an apartment fire in Elgin.

Crews responded to the 300 block of Division Street just after midnight Tuesday to find a two-unit apartment building with an active fire on the second floor.

Four teenagers were rescued from the second floor and transported to the hospital in serious condition with third-degree burns, smoke inhalation and frost bite.

Amy Bishop, the mother of the teens, says they were sleeping when a bed caught fire from an electric heater.

Amy told WGN News that she and her husband were both working when the fire broke out in a back bedroom.

She says her two daughters, ages 16 and 19, were hanging outside the window when fire crews arrived. They were pulled to safety.

Her sons, ages 12 and 14, were able to make it out of the building on their own.

She also says her children never heard any smoke detectors, despite the presence of smoke detectors in the home.

The downstairs neighbor managed to get his family of six out of the building safely also.

The American Red Cross has now stepped in to help both families.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Amy to help the family get back on their feet after losing "everything" in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.