For the latest weather and more, visit the Chicago Weather Center.
7-day forecast: Rain possible on Christmas Day as temps. warm up
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm late-summer days continue
-
Cool days, some rain expected for Thanksgiving week
-
7-day forecast: Wind, rain, and flurries on the way
-
Few more days of mild weather then a drop in temps
-
Dry and warm weather for the next few days
-
-
7-Day Forecast: An early fall preview
-
7-day forecast: A mild start but colder finish to the week
-
7-day forecast: Cooldown coming but mild temps. continue
-
7-day forecast: Cold and flurries show winter is here
-
7-day forecast: Cold week, formidable snow possible next weekend
-
-
7-day forecast: Arctic temps. follow snow (and more coming)
-
7-Day Forecast: Cooler air lowers temps, storms possible
-
7-day forecast: Cooler temps., flurries possible as winter moves in