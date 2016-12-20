Thieves targeting delivery trucks to steal packages as Christmas approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The closer we get to the Christmas the more delivery truck drivers are getting held up, including five robberies since the end of November, according to police.

Four men held up a FedEx driver, taking their personal items and making off with the truck, around 7 p.m. Monday. The truck was later found abandoned in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, although the robbers apparently made off with several packages. The driver was not injured.

Community activists spent Tuesday afternoon handing out flyers to people with hopes of helping police find some leads in the case. Community activist Andrew Holmes and a few helpers walked up and down the 5400 block of Shields. Most neighbors didn't know about the robbery until Holmes told them.

"Naturally, it's rough, it's ugly, it's a messed-up situation, just you got to be aware of it," neighbor Bernard Brown said.

Holmes is hoping someone will remember seeing something, and says he has counted at least seven instances when delivery drivers have been robbed. He said it needs to stop before someone gets hurt.

"Anybody that seen something should say something," Holmes said.