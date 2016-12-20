× Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees

CLEVELAND — Evanston native (and famous Cubs fan) Eddie Vedder will have another trophy to celebrate when he’s inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the rest of Pearl Jam and artists including Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Tupac Shakur and Yes.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2017 was selected out of 19 nominees, and all of the inductees were first-time nominees, with the exception of Yes. To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released their first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. This year marked Pearl Jam and Shakur’s first shot at eligibility.

We are excited to announce Pearl Jam will be inducted into the @RockHall of Fame! #PearlJam #RockHall2017 pic.twitter.com/EkxGCtKtNM — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) December 20, 2016

The inductees were selected by more than 900 voters of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. The organization also aggregated fan votes. Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Pearl Jam and Yes won the fan ballot, along with The Cars. Nile Rodgers will also be honored with an award for musical excellence.

The 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will take place April 7, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It just goes to show, sometimes dreams of grandeur really do come true.