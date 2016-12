Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. -- Three lanes remain blocked on northbound Interstate 55 after a fatal crash in Bolingbrook.

The accident involving two semi trucks happened just after 3:20 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Route 53.

ONE LANE NOW GETTING BY IB Stevenson near IL-53 pic.twitter.com/4Q35xWkMP3 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) December 20, 2016

One person was pronounced dead after the crash.

Three northbound lanes of I-55 are shut down for the investigation.

Major delays and backups are reported throughout this area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.