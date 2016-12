× Man charged after 2 shot on party bus in Lakeview

CHICAGO — Police have charged a man in the shooting of two people on a party bus in Lakeview.

Police say Victor Haynes, 31, was on the bus Sunday morning when he started to argue with two other men.

They say he pulled out a gun and shot one man in the chest and the other in the head, then shot himself in the hand and took off.

Police found him five blocks south of the shooting.

He’s due in court today.