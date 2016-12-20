Teens’ terrifying 911 call made moments after discovering fire in Elgin home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELGIN -- Terrifying 911 calls released Tuesday capture the moment after teenagers in Elgin realized a fire had broken out in their home while they slept, and their parents were away.

Amy Bishop, the mother of four teens, says she and her husband were both working while the kids slept in their home. Then sometime around midnight on Tuesday, a bed caught fire from an electric heater in a back bedroom.

"Oh my god, there's a fire!" one of the teens can be heard yelling in the 911 call made after they discovered the fire.

Bishop said her sons, ages 12 and 14, were able to make it out of the building on their own. But her two daughters, ages 16 and 19, were hanging outside the window when fire crews arrived. They were pulled to safety and suffered minor injuries. The downstairs neighbor managed to get his family of six out of the building safely as well.

Bishop said her children never heard any smoke detectors, despite the presence of smoke detectors in the home. Her injured daughters are expected to spend the night in the hospital with burns and frostbite.

The building is divided into two apartments, and a total of ten people are now displaced. The American Red Cross has now stepped in to help both families. A GoFundMe page has been set up by Amy to help the family get back on their feet after losing "everything" in the fire.