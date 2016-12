× 90-year-old man becomes season’s 4th cold victim

CHICAGO — The bitter cold weather contributed to the death of a fourth person in Cook County this month.

Thaddeus Kowalewski, 90, was found, confused and cold, outside his home in the 3400 block of N. Lake Shore Drive Friday.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died Sunday.

Now an autopsy finds, he died from heart disease, but hypothermia was a contributing cause.