94-year-old woman injured in Gresham fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 94-year-old woman is hospitalized after a fire in the city's Gresham neighborhood.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a house in the 7600 block of South Union around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters had to stretch a hose for practically an entire block, because the nearest fire hydrant was obstructed by construction equipment, and other hydrants were frozen.

The elderly woman was able to get out of the house on her own and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

A number of people were displaced because of the fire, and the American Red Cross has stepped in to help.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.