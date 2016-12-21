× Chicago-area man found dead in Lynwood pond identified

LYNWOOD, Ill. — Authorities have released the name of a man found dead inside a car that was submerged in an icy suburban Chicago pond.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says he’s been identified as 27-year-old Christopher Stone of Chicago Heights. Cause of death was pending.

He was found Monday in a black Pontiac Grand Prix, which was upside down in the water. Police initially said they believed there were two people in the car.

Cook County emergency responders spent hours Sunday trying to recover the vehicle from the pond in Lynwood, but they had to stop because of sub-zero temperatures. Authorities say a police officer and diver were taken to a hospital to be treated for exposure.

Crews found the vehicle about 30 feet underwater. Authorities are investigating.