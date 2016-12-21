Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller heads back to Injured Reserve

LAKE FOREST – During this injury-riddled season for the Bears, there was hope that one starter could return before the end of the year to help the team.

Like most everything in 2016, the best scenario didn’t happen for the Bears.

On Wednesday head coach John Fox announced that cornerback Kyle Fuller wouldn’t come back to the active roster and was put back on Injured Reserve for the final two games of the season.

That means that the cornerback will miss the entire 2016 season as struggles with a knee injury were too much for him to overcome to return to the field.

Fuller’s three-week practice window on Injured Reserve opened up on November 30th but he was never able to build enough momentum for a return to the field.

The team’s first round draft pick in 2014 out of Virginia Tech hadn’t missed a game in his first two years with the team. He has 119 tackles in 32 games with six interceptions and 19 pass deflections.