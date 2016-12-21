Girl, 16, escapes West Side home day after beaten, sexually assaulted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old girl escaped after she was beaten, held at gunpoint and sexually assaulted at a home in the city's Austin neighborhood.

Police say the girl went to the home of someone she knew in the 1000 block of North Lorel Avenue after school on Monday.

Once there, the female acquaintance punched her in the face, and then pointed a gun at her before an unknown male sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The girl was able to escape from the home at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

She ran to the CTA Green Line to call for help and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in stable condition.

No one was in custody Tuesday night.