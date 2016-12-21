One month after losing mother in car crash, community creates holiday surprise for young boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST JOHN, Ind. – A community in Indiana created a little holiday joy for a young boy who was recently struck by tragedy.

5-year-old Vincent of St John, Indian lost his mother Julie one month ago in a car crash.

Area first responders, some of whom were on the scene that tragic night, just couldn't sit back and do nothing so they organized a special visit from Santa.

That visit included gifts, songs, friends and fireworks.

Love and support filled the neighborhood of Vinny's grandparents, Danny and Christie Corradetti, who said they were overwhelmed with the outpouring.