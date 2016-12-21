4 hurt when police pursuit ends in CTA bus crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Four people were injured when a Chicago police pursuit ended in a crash with a CTA bus Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near 43rd and LaSalle at about 9 a.m.

Earlier, police were following a vehicle carrying robbery suspects in the 4000 Block of South Langley. After the vehicle crashed into the bus, a short foot pursuit ended with four suspects in custody. A weapon was also recovered.

While it was initially reported that five people were injured, Chicago police have updated the injured total to four. The CTA bus driver and three passengers were transported to area hospitals. Two people were transported to Mercy Hospital in stable condition and two other people were transported to St. Bernard Hospital in stable condition.

Charges are pending against the suspects.