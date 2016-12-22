Divers search for 2nd body in Lynwood pond crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNWOOD, Ill. -- Investigators were back Thursday at the scene of a deadly car crash in the south suburbs, trying to figure out the cause and searching for another possible victim.

The car plunged into an icy retention pond off Lincoln Highway in Lynwood Sunday.

Divers pulled the car out of the water Monday and found the body of a man inside.

He is identified as Christopher Stone, 27, of Chicago Heights.

Police initially said they believed there were two people in the car.

Investigators also noted the car passed between a small area where there were no barriers and traveled another 200 yards before crashing into the pond.