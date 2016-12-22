Second grader organizes toy drive to help homeless shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Donald Woods III led the effort to collect hundreds of toys to donate to children for Christmas and he's only 7-years-old.

Thursday night the second grader and his parents dropped off gifts for the children at the You Can Make it Shelter at 50th and Laflin. The Back of the Yards shelter serves homeless families.

Once Donald had the idea, his dad posted it a video on Facebook and the outpouring was overwhelming people from their church, friends and co-workers. Toys, gift cards and money were donated in droves. Residents at You Can Make it say they are so thankful for the help they're getting and for the kindness of a little boy.

Donald says he has more toys to distribute and is heading to a local hospital on Christmas Eve.