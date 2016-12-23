1 killed in rollover crash on Tri-State Tollway near Half Day Rd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person was killed and one injured in a rollover accident on the Tri-State Tollway Friday morning.

The crash involving a semi and two other vehicles happened just before 6 a.m. on the northbound Tri-State near Half Day Road.

The semi was driving when one of its wheels came off. The semi then hit a car, the median and a light pole. It then overturned and the driver was ejected and killed.

The light pole crashed down on another vehicle.

Another person was injured and transported to Condell Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

