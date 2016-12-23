4-year-old treated to holiday shopping spree after tough year without mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A young girl who lost her mother to gun violence earlier this year was able to take part in a little holiday joy Friday, thanks to generous members of the community.

4-year-old Ma'liah Haymond mother, 19-year old D'aria Haymond, was shot and killed as she sat in a car with a friend in Dolton nearly a year ago.

D'aria's mother Dalena Grant says the killer is still at large.

Dalena is now raising Ma’liah and the family has also fallen on hard times financially. Their holiday season was in jeopardy until some very generous members of their community rallied around them and took Ma’liah on a shopping spree today at a South Side Wal-Mart.

Grant says it brought tears to her eyes and she watched her granddaughter pick out a dollhouse, some Disney goodies and a new pink bike, along with a matching bright pink bike helmet.

The $500.00 shopping spree was due in part to generosity of the West Chatham Wal-Mart and the W & W Towing Company, which plays an active role in trying to help stop the violence in the community.

Ma'liah and her grandmother, they see this as a bright light this holiday season. While the search for D'aria's killer continues, Grant says they will keep her spirit and her memory alive.