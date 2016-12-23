After tragedy, Englewood family surprised with holiday gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The mother of a one month old baby boy who was killed earlier this month got a heartwarming Christmas surprise Friday night.

Volunteers showed up at her South Side home with gifts for her two older boys.

Community activist Andrew Holmes says he wanted to bring the family some holiday cheer in the wake of the tragedy.

5-year old Tayvion and 9-year-old Treshon recently lost their baby brother.

On December 7th, police say one month old Timothy Harmon was killed by his babysitter, 56-year-old Willa Wickerson. She confessed to punching the infant when he wouldn't stop crying, then dropping him in a car seat.

Community Activist Andrew Holmes attended Timothy’s funeral.

“I looked at (the boys) at the service, the little kids looking at their brother,” he said. “I had a talk with my son and he wanted to do something special for them.”

Holmes brought gifts for the Harmon brothers and a visit from two of their favorite characters – Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Wilkerson has been charged with first degree murder in this case. A judge set her bond at one million dollars. She will be back in court on January 4th.