× Amazon driver charged in Little Village crash that killed elderly woman

CHICAGO — Charges have been filed in the death of an elderly woman hit and killed by an Amazon delivery truck in the city’s Little Village neighborhood, just three days before Christmas.

84-year-old Teles Fora was walking home from a haircut at 28th and Drake Thursday evening when the truck driver hit her in the middle of street and dragged her about 30 feet.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck, identified as 29-year-old Valdimar Gray, faces charges of ignoring a stop sign, ignoring a pedestrian right of way, and driving without a license or insurance.

Gray is scheduled to appear Feb. 7 in traffic court.

Amazon released the following statement in regards to the accident: