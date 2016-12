× Things to keep in mind when giving to charity this season

CHICAGO — Many charities collect the most donations this time of year.

In part, because a lot of people are in the giving spirit.

Also because, it’s the last chance for people to get tax deductions for 2016.

But, trustworthy organizations are competing with scammers who know many people will have their guards down.

Philanthropy expert Lisa Dietlin shares tips on how to make sure your donation gets to where you want it to go.