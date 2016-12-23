Wet snow today, then spring-like 50s and rain on Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Friday a broad area of light to moderate snow will break out ahead of a low pressure system lifting northeast out of the central plains.

Wet snow will likely spread from the south and west into northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, accumulating 1 to 2-inches generally north of Interstate-88 – farther to the south snow may change over to rain with little or no accumulation.

With temperatures above freezing much of the time, well-traveled roads/streets should be mainly wet. Snowfall 2 to 4-inches is likely from northern Iowa into southern and central Wisconsin.

This will be the first and weaker weather system of a Christmas weekend one-two punch.

The second much stronger and extensive low pressure system will move northeast out of the southern Rockies Saturday, spreading heavy snow across the central and northern Rockies into portions of Nebraska and the Dakotas into Minnesota.

A Blizzard Watch calling for 6 to 12-inches of heavy blowing snow is in effect Sunday into Monday for most of the Dakotas with Winter Storm Watches for mixed wintry precipitation to the south and east.

Here in the Chicago area, temperatures are expected to rise steadily Sunday, possibly reaching into the 50s later Sunday into Monday with periods of rain and even scattered thunderstorms.

Get the latest weather updates at Chicago Weather Center