Arlington Heights police searching for carjacking suspect

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police are looking for a man who stole a woman’s car at gunpoint Friday afternoon in Arlington Heights.
According to officials, the man walked up to her silver Pontiac G-6 around noon.
He pulled out a gun and demanded the keys.
Police released a sketch of the man, who is said to be about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build.
He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
The car has an Illinois license plate with the number Z203711.
Anyone with information should contact Arlington Heights police.