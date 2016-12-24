Former state representative fired from corrections job after harassing woman at party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A former state representative was fired from his position as an administrator at the Illinois Department of Corrections.

John Anthony was fired days after a woman complained he harassed her during a department Christmas party.

The woman said Anthony approached her in the lobby of the Wyndham hotel in Springfield while she was on her way outside.

She said Anthony made comments about her body, pressed himself up against her and licked her neck, according to the complaint.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, and investigators concluded her complaint was supported by the video footage.

Investigators found several other people expressed concern about his conduct during the party.