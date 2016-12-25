Hawl In: ‘Twas the Game Before Christmas 2016

CHICAGO – Since 2010, I’ve kept up a holiday tradition of putting the past year in sports into the form of one of the season’s most famous stories – “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

It started in Indianapolis and for the second year comes to Chicago as I wrap up the year in sports in the form of a poem.

So here is “‘Twas the Game Before Christmas 2016.”

—

‘Twas the Game Before Christmas

and this year, it’s true.

Christmas Eve featured the 15th contest of the year for the Orange and Blue.

Not that much was different, no afternoon of glory

Interceptions and injuries helped the Redskins come out with a victory.

For a sixth straight year, Bears fans will watch the playoffs from afar.

That’s what happens with inconsistent play and 19 guys on IR.

When you think of the Bulls this December, the sinking feeling is the same

For a second year, their roller coaster play is driving their fans insane.

Losses to last place teams after big wins of their fans saying, ‘Oh No’

Especially blowing that 21 point lead to, of all teams, the T’Wolves and Tom Thibodeau.

Better news at the UC comes from the team on the ice

The Blackhawks start to the season has been, like usual, nice.

While their are a few new faces that might not be recognized by the casual fan

Their near the top of the NHL, thank to the usual suspects and the Bread Man.

So we’ve yet to mention the biggest story of the year, I know

After after, nearly two months have passed, and the accomplishment still glows.

From the Giants, to the Dodgers, to the Indians in seven

In October in November it was all Cubs heaven.

That night, November 2nd, when in which dreams would come and go

From Dexter, to Grandpa, to Zobrist and Montero.

At 11:47 PM the last out finally came

Kris Bryants throw to first easing 108-years of Cubs pain.

A World Series championship on the North Side, dreams finally come true!

The journey starting in Mesa in February ending in a celebration on Michigan Avenue.

Rick Hahn was certainly watching, perhaps with a bit of envy over this party

Especially with the White Sox mired in mediocrity.

But at the Winter Meetings, the GM was willing to make the ultimate Sale

That trade along with the one to the Nationals helping the White Sox this winter previal.

While right now it’s just the offseason which Hahn and the Sox have won

Watch out for these prospects who’ll make these guys World Series Champions – in 2021.