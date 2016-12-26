11 killed, dozens wounded in violent holiday weekend in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It was a very violent holiday weekend in Chicago.

Police say since Friday evening, eleven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded in shootings across the city.

In the East Chatham neighborhood alone, seven people were shot, two fatally around 9:20 last night. The two victims are brothers.

Police say people were gathered for a party on the porch of a home near 86th and South Maryland when a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt walked out from an alley and opened fire.

18-year-old James Gill was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

21-year-old Roy Gill was shot in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center where he died.

Four men and one woman also suffered gunshot wounds, two of the men are in critical condition.