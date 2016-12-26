Girl was beaten to death before her body was found in Markham garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARKHAM, Ill. -- The body of 16-year-old Desiree Robinson was found inside a garage in south suburban Markham Sunday.

According to police, Robinson suffered "multiple injuries from an assault" before her body was discovered. A homicide investigation is underway, but no suspects are in custody.

Dennis Treadwell, Robinson's grandfather, was recently granted custody of her. She moved into his Far South Side home in mid-November. He said she had been skipping school at Magic Johnson Academy before he reported her missing on Dec. 13. He believes she got caught up in the wrong crowd.

"You don't want to believe these things. A granddaughter that's so vibrant and seeming to want to live life, just kind of misled herself... and got into a bad situation," Treadwell said.

"These things do happen around here. There are drug abusers, and who knows, this could have been a girl taken, and she might not have been involved in anything, but you never know," said resident Jeff Lynch.

Robinson's friends found her body in the garage with the help of the homeowner, but police are not saying how they traced her there.

While the police investigation continues, Desiree Robinson's family begins planning her funeral arrangements.