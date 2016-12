× 2nd body recovered from frozen Lynwood pond

LYNWOOD, Ill. — A second body was found Tuesday in a frozen pond in Lynwood.

A car crashed into the pond Dec. 18, killing 27-year-old Christopher Stone.

Divers searched the water using sonar equipment last week, but the search came up empty.

The family of his friend 26-year-old Leandre Scott believes he’s the second victim.

Authorities say the second man found has not yet been positively identified.