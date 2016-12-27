8 juveniles charged after brawl at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. -- Eight juveniles ranging in age from 13 to 17 have been charged in connection with the large disturbance at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora Monday night.

All of the charges lodged are misdemeanors but police are not ruling out enhancing them to felonies. They also say more arrests are possible. The juveniles charged are:

A 17-year-old girl charged with battery and resisting police;

A 15-year-old girl charged with resisting police and disorderly conduct;

Two females, ages 13 and 15, and a 15-year-old male charged with battery;

Two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl charged with obstructing police.

All of the juveniles are Aurora residents except for the 15-year-old girl charged with resisting and disorderly conduct. She lives in North Aurora.

On Monday night, Aurora police were called by mall security after they observed a large group of teenagers gathering in the food court area. Several officers arrived on the scene including a police sergeant who was working an extra duty detail job at the time, and they, along with mall security, told the youths to disperse. Shortly thereafter, a large fight broke out followed by several smaller altercations.

While trying to break up the larger fight, the Aurora police sergeant and a mall security employee were both battered. The disturbance quickly escalated as the crowd refused to obey police and security personnel orders with some of the teens throwing drinks and other items.

With more than 1,000 patrons in the common area and other patrons shopping throughout the facility, Aurora police made the decision to evacuate and close the mall for the safety of everyone on the premises. Aurora police received assistance from several nearby police departments.

No one involved in the altercations, including police and mall security, required immediate medical attention. Also, no mall patrons were injured.

Aurora police continue to investigate what role social media may have played in organizing the disturbance and what connection the disturbance may have to other similar incidents that were reported in several cities across the nation. The motive behind the disturbance is not yet known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Investigations at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

Aurora Police continue to work closely with Fox Valley Mall security to assure the safety of businesses and patrons including conducting extra patrols in the immediate future.

The mall was open as usual Tuesday, and a Hanukkah event went on as scheduled.