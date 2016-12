CHICAGO — Lake Michigan is getting a reputation as the Great Lakes’ wastebasket.

A new survey by the Rochester Institute of Technology finds that half of all the plastic debris dumped into the Great Lakes ends up in Lake Michigan.

Researchers estimate, the lake receives about 5,000 metric tons worth of plastic bottles and other junk every year; that’s enough to fill 100 Olympic size swimming pools.

Most of that junk is dumped off the shoreline of Chicago or Milwaukee.