Man in custody after firing gun in Riverside store

NORTH RIVERSIDE -- A suspect is in custody after firing his gun in a Burlington Coat Factory in North Riverside Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Detectives remain on the scene gathering evidence and witness accounts of what happened around 1 p.m. while many people were still out shopping and observing the holidays.

The motive isn't exactly clear but the store was open and employees and staff and customers were present. With plenty of cameras nearby, odds are at least one of them captured the events leading up to, during, and after the shooting.

Local police are getting some assistance from the state police as they investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back fore more updates.