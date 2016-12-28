6 armed robberies of Chicago delivery drivers this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A string of delivery truck robberies have been reported this holiday season. Since Nov. 30, there have been six armed robberies of FedEx and UPS drivers.

On Wednesday, two FedEx delivery drivers were targeted by thieves. One happened at 80th and Saginaw.

A 40-year-old FedEx driver was approached by a man in a ski mask who pulled out a gun then stole two packages from the truck before running away.

Earlier in the day a different FedEx driver's truck was stolen by a 15-year-old at gun point.

Responding officers spotted him driving the truck which he crashed at 67th and Wenthworth.

The teen was taken into custody.