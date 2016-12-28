After tough month, Harvey boy honored by police department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday was an exciting day for a young suburban boy whose previous month has been exceptionally hard.

5-year-old Tyron Hardin Jr fulfilled a dream today thanks to help from the Harvey Police Dept.

Tyrone’s father, Tyrone Hardin Sr, a CN railroad security officer, was shot and killed on the job last month.

Wednesday, Tyrone was given the oath of a police officer by Harvey Mayor Erik J Kellogg.

He was introduced to his fellow officers and given an extensive department tour. He also met the Chief of Police and the Deputy Chief.

He issued his first traffic citation to Mayor Kellogg.

Then with lights and sirens blaring, Tyrone was whisked off to learn the inner workings of the fire department.

Their he tried on gear and got an up close and person al look at the fire truck, complete with a ride up front.

It was a day Tyrone won’t soon forget.

A 24-year old man is in custody charged with the murder of Tyrone Sr.