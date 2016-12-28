FeedonThis: The future of Fangio and Fox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For another week, the pleasantries continues.

Vic Fangio said he's happy to work for the Bears and head coach John Fox. He, in turn, says that he's pleased with the job Fangio has done for his defense the last two years.

But will all of this hold true come next Monday when the Bears start making their decisions for 2017? Who knows.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed that on Wednesday's show as the Bears started their final game week of the 2016 season. That segment is part of the #FeedonThis for Wednesday's show and you can watch it in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Once again, Social Fodder featured Cam Newton.

While he's certainly known for his "Dabbing," the Panthers' quarterback is as well known for his charity since coming to the NFL.

Josh and Jarrett showed the most recent example on Wednesday's show. You can watch it along with the host's thoughts on Newton's charitable work in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With 2016 coming to a close, we decided to use the final Wednesday of a year to pick the best #WCW in sports.

Woman Crush Wednesday encompased the entire year of sports as Josh and Jarrett made their pick for the best female athlete of the past year.

Watch their picks in the video above.