Group traveling with Chicago filmmaker killed in Uganda returning home

CHICAGO -- Students who were traveling with a Chicago filmmaker when he was killed in Africa returned home Wednesday afternoon.

Filmmaker David Steiner, 51, was killed in a bus crash in Uganda on Christmas Eve. He was traveling with his son, two 8th grade students from an Englewood charter school, another filmmaker and several African children.

Steiner was making a documentary called “Love in the Time of Deportation.” He was following two refugee Sudanese boys, after they were part of a mass deportation from Israel. The two boys, Poogey and Deng, had befriended Steiner's son while they were all living in Tel Aviv. They had just celebrated Christmas at a boarding school and were on their way to celebrate Hanukkah with a tribe of African Jews outside of Kampala.

Terrance Dantzler, 14, was on that bus and was injured in the crash.

His mother will be immediately taking him to a hospital to get the proper care he needs.

Steiner's funeral will be this weekend.