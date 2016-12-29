Professor sues University of Illinois at Chicago for racial discrimination

CHICAGO -- The University of Illinois at Chicago is being sued for racial discrimination, by one of its professors.
Seung-Whan Choi currently teaches international relations. He says school administrators unfairly fired him five years ago, only to reinstate him and force him to teach statistics.
He says a school official told him it was because Asians are good at math.
Choi says he was also forced to teach a course in Korean politics, despite having no formal education in that field.
He says school officials don't like Korean-Americans, and believe they should be submissive to their white bosses.
The school hasn't responded.