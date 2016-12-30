Carolina beats Chicago 3-2 to continue surge on home ice

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jay McClement scored the key goal 2:54 into the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday night.

Elias Lindholm and Lee Stempniak scored early goals 1:05 apart to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead, and they held on to earn a point in their 11th straight home game. They’re 10-0-1 at PNC Arena since Nov. 12.

Michal Kempny had a goal and an assist, and Vinnie Hinostroza added a deflected goal 5:49 into the third for the Western Conference-leading Blackhawks, who had their four-game road winning streak snapped.

Cam Ward made 27 saves for Carolina while improving to 8-0-1 during the Hurricanes’ home-ice roll.

Scott Darling stopped 25 shots for Chicago.