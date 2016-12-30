Extra patrols on hand to keep New Year`s weekend roads safe

Police will be out in full force this weekend to keep the roads safe.

The enforcement efforts come as the number of people killed in roadway crashes hits its highest since 2007.

Added patrols and enforcement zones across the state will target what they call the “Fatal Four” violations; People not wearing seat belts, speeders, distracted drivers and drunk drivers.

State police say alcohol remains one of the top contributing factors around the holidays and want drivers to plan ahead with rise share options or taxis.

Chicago police will also be adding patrols including DUI specific patrols along Lakeshore Drive starting tonight.

The goal is to avoid senseless tragedies. Last year during the New Year’s holiday, 16 people were killed in crashes. Six of those people were killed as a result in a crash involving alcohol.

If you will be out on the roads, the tollway will have free coffee for you at its oasis locations

State police say if you’re out on the roads and see someone swerving or driving recklessly, make sure you call 911 so they can get that driver off the road.

There are plenty of options to help you get around this New Years Eve.

CTA is offering free rides on New Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. It will also be offering added rail and bus service across several lines and routes. MORE INFORMATION

Metra is extending its $8 unlimited ride Weekend Pass to be valid Dec 31-Jan2. In addition, up to three children aged 11 or younger can ride free with each adult through Jan 2. Most lines will also hold the last train for a later departure time on NYE. MORE INFORMATION

PACE is offering free rides on NYE from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. MORE INFORMATION

Illinois tollway is offering drivers a free cup of coffee on NYE at its oases. MORE INFORMATION