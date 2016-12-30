Man accused of beating, strangling, slitting throat of teen found in garage

MARKHAM, Ill. — Bond was denied Friday for a man suspected of killing a teenage girl whose body was found in a Markham garage last weekend. ‘

Antonio Rosales is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Desiree Robinson from the South Side of Chicago.

32-year-old Rosales turned himself into police three days ago. The state’s attorney’s office says he admitted to the murder and explained to authorities how he met the victim through an ad on Backpage.com.

Police say Robinson and two friends showed up at the Markham home where Rosales was and witnesses saw Robinson and Roseles having sex in a truck.

Afterwards, Robinson and her friends left, but investigators say the three girls came back a short time later because Roseles wanted to have sex with her again.

The two went into a garage next to the home. Meanwhile, Robinson’s friends fell asleep in their car.

Rosales told police a fight started after he didn’t have cash to pay her.

The state’s attorney’s office says during the altercation, Rosales punched her in the face and strangled her as she tried to call for help.

The state’s attorney’s office says Rosales then used a knife to slash Robinson’s throat. He reportedly locked the garage, went out and told Robinson’s friends she’d be out shortly and left.

Around 9:00 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Robinson’s friends woke up and realized she hadn’t returned and asked the homeowner to open the garage.

That’s when they found her naked body on the ground inside, along with a bloody knife.

Meanwhile, police say Rosales went to a friend’s home, then his sister’s house. He had cuts and swelling on his knuckles and blood on his pants.

He turned himself into police on December 27th and admitted to the murder.

Rosales has a criminal history-he served two years in prison in Indiana for robbery, assault and battery. He had current warrants out for his arrest out of Massachusetts for a robbery last August.

Rosales is due back in court Jan. 18th.