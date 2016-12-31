Chicago prepares to ring in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The city of Chicago will once again ring in the new year with a giant star rising up along the Chicago River.

This marks the second year of the city's Chi-Town Rising event.

Organizers say extra security is in place.

The celebration features music, fireworks and a 70-foot star rising at midnight along the Hyatt Regency Chicago's West Tower.

Viewing areas are located along the riverfront between Michigan and Columbus.

The event is free, but tickets are required for guaranteed entry.

The event starts at 8 p.m.

Those without tickets will be allowed in, space permitting, starting at 9 p.m.

There will be security and bag checks. No oversized bags, backpacks or alcohol will be allowed.

There are also events earlier in the day.

This morning, there will be a 5K run through Millennium Park.

The Chicago Cultural Mile Association is hosting its Family Countdown Celebration in Millenium Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is free and features hot chocolate, cookies and "Around the World for New Year's Eve" - a chance for kids to experience how the new year is celebrated across the globe.

Street closures are in place on N. Stetson Ave. from E. Upper Wacker Drive to E. South Water Street and on Upper Wacker Drive from Michigan Ave. to N. Columbus Drive.

Access to the 111 E. Upper Wacker Garage is allowed.