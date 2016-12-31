× Five CPD officers hospitalized after arrest and crash on South side

CHICAGO — Five Chicago police officers were taken to the hospital after a crash on the city’s South side.

It happened in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The officers in two unmarked squad cars were responding to a call to help with an arrest when they crashed in the intersection at 71st and Stony Island.

Two officers were hurt during the arrest.

A total of five officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The offender is in custody.