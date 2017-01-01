For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Both rain and snow in the forecast this week
-
7-day forecast: Cold week, formidable snow possible next weekend
-
Work-week forecast: Wind, rain & flurries on the way
-
7-day forecast: Single-digit temperatures, snow next weekend
-
Cool days, some rain expected for Thanksgiving week
-
7-day forecast: Rain continues, temps slightly increase this week
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Storms likely this week, cooldown coming
-
Sunny Saturday will give way to clouds & rain next week
-
7-day forecast: Wind, rain, and flurries on the way
-
7-day forecast: Arctic temps. follow snow (and more coming)
-
7-day forecast: Sunny and dry weekend, rain returns Monday
-
-
7-day forecast: Winter continues after record snowfall with cold, more snow
-
7-day forecast: Rain possible on Christmas Day as temps. warm up
-
Dry & mild forecast for Halloween