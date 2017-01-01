Oil pipeline protesters dangle from stadium ceiling during Bears-Vikings game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Two protesters against the Dakota Access Pipeline scaled a support inside U.S. Bank Stadium to hang suspended from near the ceiling while unfurling a banner during the Bears-Vikings game Sunday.

Play was not interrupted on the field during Sunday's game, but eight rows of fans below the banner were cleared as a precaution.

The banner urged Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank to divest from the four-state, $3.8 billion pipeline. Opponents contend the pipeline could affect drinking water and Native American artifacts. Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners says the pipeline will be safe.

In a statement, stadium operator SMG says two people climbed over a guard rail to access the ridge truss.

Vikings spokesman Lester Bagley says the team's only concern was about the "safety of our fans and guests."

Posts on Twitter suggest the protesters climbed up and turned themselves in after the game was over.

Protestors climb up and turn themselves in as game ends pic.twitter.com/i42B1zl26s — Aj Mansour (@AjKFAN) January 1, 2017

WGN's very own Lauren Magiera documented the scene on Twitter as the protesters climbed to the top of the stadium and hung a banner saying "DIVEST" in big letters as well as "#NoDAPL."