Kenneth Davis joins Sports Feed on Sunday

CHICAGO - For sports in the Windy City, it was a bit of a futile end of one year and start to another.

On Saturday night the Bulls were crushed by the steadily improving Bucks at home - the second loss in as many days to end an up-and-down 2016.

Sunday afternoon the Bears completed their worst 16-game season in team history with their worst loss of the season - a 28-point drubbing at the hands of the Vikings.

Not exactly the way to say hello and goodbye to a year - and there was a lot to talk about each of those teams on Sports Feed on Sunday.

Kenneth Davis, the co-host of "The D & Davis Show" on ChicagolandSportsRadio.com, came on the show to discuss the Bears and Bulls on Sunday. He gave his thoughts to Josh Frydman and Andy Masur in studio after the rough weekend for both squads.

