Meet Wrigley, Savannah, and the area’s first babies born in 2017

CHICAGO -- They are the area's newest New Year’s babies: little Savannah was born at 12:31 a.m. Sunday at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and Wrigley Rose just beat her to the plate at 12:12 a.m. at Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.

Wrigley’s dad Aaron Dalbey - who is a Cubs fan, if you didn’t guess - didn’t expect this New Year’s arrival to come so soon, 3.5 weeks before her due date. And the labor took under two hours.

"We checked into the hospital at 11:28 p.m., and… from there Wrigley decided to grace us with her presence at 12:12 a.m.," Dalbey said.

Translating for Savannah's mom Paulina, dad Tomasz Zwolen said "she's surprised but happy that our baby is (one of the) first of the new year."

Also premature, Savannah was born 9 weeks early. She'll be in neonatal intensive care for the next several weeks.

"It’s good luck, because when you start something on the New Year’s day the luck is going to be following you for the rest of the year," Tomasz said.

Wrigley's mom Ellen - while tired - agreed their happy, healthy babies are a great way to start 2017.

"It was a great way to end our year and start our new year," she said.