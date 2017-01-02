Deadly police-involved shooting in Villa Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VILLA PARK -- DuPage County Sheriffs were called to a home in unincorporated Villa Park for a domestic disturbance around midnight Monday, and according to the sheriffs office, the first responding deputy got into an altercation with a man at the house and subsequently shot him.

The man was brought to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Neighbors tell us this isn't the first time police have been called to that home for a domestic disturbance. Still they're shocked it ended with a man being shot by an officer.

Right now, the name of the man killed is not being released and Illinois State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.