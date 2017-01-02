Hit-and-run driver swerves around Good Samaritans, kills woman who collapsed in the street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are looking for a driver who swerved around a crowd of people and ran over a woman who had collapsed in the middle of the street, killing her, before speeding off Monday morning.

It was still dark out around 6:15 a.m. Monday, as surveillance footage from a gas station in the Austin neighborhood shows. Video shows a woman crossing the street suddenly collapse in the middle of the road. Soon after, a car slowly approached the woman and stopped.

John Moore said he was waiting for a bus nearby at the corner of W. Chicago Ave. and N. Lorel Ave. He said he saw the first driver attempt to help the woman, as did another man who saw her in the street, Moore said. Another car pulled up, stopped, and put its flashers on, video shows.

But what happened next left Moore speechless. A white sedan sped into the intersection and plowed right over the woman.

"It was so horrific," Moore said. "He ran her over, it wasn’t just like over her chest; he went right over her head.”

Moore said he didn't understand how the driver couldn't see the woman because she had a light-colored coat on.

Neighbors say the intersection is busy, and they want the hit-and-run driver to be punished.

"I hope they catch him," said neighbor Jamie Sexton.

The 50-year-old woman was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital but died of her injuries. Her identity has not yet been released.

Police described the vehicle as a white mid-sized sedan, and said they have not made any arrests.