Will Gottlieb discusses Rajon Rondo and the Bulls on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - The NBA season is entering its third month and already one offseason experiment appears to be nearing an end.

This past weekend Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo was benched by head coach Fred Hoiberg for lackluster play. It comes just six months after the Bulls acquired the guard in a surprise move as the team moves forward with Michael Carter-Williams and Jerian Grant.

Rondo's benching is another unforeseen turn for a team that is riding the roller coaster of wins and losses in the second year under Fred Hoiberg.

Will Gottlieb has written about the team for The Athletic Chicago over the past few months and he came on Sports Feed to discuss the group on Monday night.

