2 teens killed; woman wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO -- Two teens were killed and a woman wounded in a shooting on Chicago's West Side Tuesday.

A bullet entered the front door of the home of the woman at 3420 West Fulton in the East Garfield Park neighborhood around noon.

The 65-year-old woman who lives there was getting ready to leave when she was struck.

Two 16-year-old boys were shot out in front of that residence by someone in a passing SUV

One died there on the sidewalk and the other was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors say the street has been the scene of frequent shootings in the 2016 now spilling over to 2017.

Authorities have not released the names of the two teens who died.

Police sources say there is a likely gang connection.