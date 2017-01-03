Matt Fortuna discusses college football early in 2017 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Over 100 teams started the season with a chance to get to Tampa Bay for the National Championship on January 9th. Now college football is down to two.

As many thought, it's the same two that were in the same position a year ago.

Alabama and Clemson will square off at Raymond James Stadium next Monday in the National Championship Game. The Tide will be looking to repeat their effort from a year ago while the Tigers will hope to turn the tide and win their first National Championship since 1981.

Still that game is just one of the many storylines in the sport as the calendar switches to 2017. Other entertaining bowl games along with coaching changes have been right up there with Alabama and Clemson in the news.

College football writer Matt Fortuna discussed all of those topics on Tuesday's Sports Feed. He also discussed the future of the team he covered in 2016, Notre Dame, with Josh Frydman during his time on the show.

To watch Matt's segments, click on the video above or below.